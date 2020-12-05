16-y-o Nicole Bryan missing since Wednesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Nicole Bryan of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 2, who has been missing since Wednesday, December 2.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall and has a scar on her left hand close to her wrist.

Reports from the Mountain View Police are that Nicole was last seen at home about 10:00 am dressed in a black dress with coloured patterns and black rubber slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicole Bryan is being asked to contact the Mountain View Police at (876) 930-3207, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.