16-y-o Petagaye Bailey of Manchester missing
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Petagaye Bailey, of Sommerset district in Manchester who has been missing since Friday, December 27.
She is of a dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Reports are that Petagaye was last seen at home about 1:30 pm. Her mode of dress is unknown.
Anyone knowing Petagaye's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police Station at 876-962-2250, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Petagaye was available at the time of this publication.
