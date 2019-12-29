16-y-o Petagaye Bailey of Manchester missing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Petagaye Bailey, of Sommerset district in Manchester who has been missing since Friday, December 27.

She is of a dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports are that Petagaye was last seen at home about 1:30 pm. Her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing Petagaye's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police Station at 876-962-2250, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Petagaye was available at the time of this publication.