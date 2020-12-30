16-y-o Shanica Cunningham missing

HANOVER, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shanica Cunningham of Gravel Lane, Hopewell in Hanover, who has been missing since Sunday.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Sandy Bay police are that Shanica was last seen at home about 5:00 pm, wearing a green-and-white striped blouse, pink pants and a pair of grey sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanica Cunningham is asked to contact the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.