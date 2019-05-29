16-y-o St Elizabeth girl Sherena Myrie missing

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Sixteen-year-old Sherena Myrie of Newcombe Village in St Elizabeth has been missing since Monday, May 27.

Sherena is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Reports from the Pedro Plain Police are that Sherena was last seen at home about 4:00 pm wearing a purple blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Sherena's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Pedro Plain Police at 876-965-0163, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.