16-y-o Westmoreland girl goes missing in Black River market
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Sixteen-year-old Shaye Daley, of Frome district in Westmoreland has been reported missing since yesterday, Friday, August 16.
Shaye is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.
Reports from the Black River Police are that Shaye was last seen in the Black River Market about 7:10 pm wearing a black blouse, brown shorts and a pair of brown slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaye Daley is being asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
