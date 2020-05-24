16-y-o among three arrested in West Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 16-year-old boy implicated in the murder of eight-year-old Toya Brown was one of three persons who were arrested by members of the Kingston Western Police Division in separate incidents on Friday.

According to the police, the teenager is being held on reasonable suspicion of murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Brown was shot and killed about 5:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 6. She was reportedly standing on the staircase of her home on Dumfries Street, Kingston 14 when the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm upwards and began firing; young Toya was shot to the upper body and died at the hospital.

The police have also arrested a man in connection with the February murder of 42-year-old Kevin Clarke of Greenwich Road, Kingston 5.

The accused was arrested during an operation in the area.

Lawmen said that Clarke was reportedly standing along the roadway when the suspect and other men drove up in a motor car and opened fired. Clarke was shot several times in the upper body.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending further investigations.

In another incident, detectives have charged 31-year-old Domanie Taylor, otherwise called 'Itchy Pang', with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police Taylor was arrested after he reportedly brandished a firearm and opened fire at a police team as they patrolled in the Kingston Western area.

He is scheduled to appear before the Home Circuit Court at a later date.