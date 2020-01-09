16-y-o boy abandoned at KPH

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of 16-year-old, Jonathan Black, who was left at the Kingston Public Hospital by his guardian, on January 3, 2020.

Jonathan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is of dark complexion. He is from the Hopewell community in St Mary, and is currently in the care of the CPFSA.

CPFSA is asking anyone with information to assist in locating his relatives to contact 876-469-4100 or 876-595-7570.