16-y-o boy charged with robbery of motorcycle

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged a 16-year-old boy in relation to an incident in which a man was robbed of his motorcycle at gunpoint at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Oxford Street, Kingston 14 on Wednesday, September 2.

The boy's identity is being withheld.

According to the Denham Town police, after receiving reports of the incident about 10:35 am, an investigation was immediately launched. Following investigative leads, an operation was conducted in the area and later the same day, the teen was arrested, the police said.

He was interviewed and subsequently charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The teenager's court date is being arranged.

The police said the search for his accomplice continues.