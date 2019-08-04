16-y-o farmer wins Tastee Cup for Champion Bull at Denbigh Show

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixteen-year-old Matthew Thomas, past student of Glenmuir High School in Clarendon, has walked away as the winner of the Tastee Cup for Champion Beef Bull and other Beef Breeds at the 2019 Denbigh Show.

Thomas was also the winner of the category in 2018.

The young farmer recently began attending the Timbercreek High School in Florida, but has not forgotten farming, so he takes trips to the island to keep abreast with operations on his farm.

He told the OBSERVER ONLINE that although farming is something he has been doing “since birth,” he plans to explore other career options.

Thomas grew up around dairy farmers, trainers, veterinarians and nutritionists, and has been competing at Denbigh each year since he was 12 years old. He earned his first Champion award (Supreme Champion dairy heifer) at the age of 13.

Thomas is a Nutramix Youth in Agriculture ambassador and is featured on the company's the glossy 2019 calendar along with 11 other young farmers. His goats and sheep are on display at the Nutramix display centre at the Denbigh Agricultural Industrial Food Show now underway in May Pen.

Shanae Stewart