16-y-o getaway driver nabbed while fleeing murder scene in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy was yesterday arrested shortly after his suspected involvement in the murder of a promoter in Portmore, St Catherine.

The promoter, 43-year-old Rohan Martin otherwise called 'Roger', was shot dead outside a church on McPherson Drive in Old Braeton, where he had attended a funeral service.

According to the police, Martin was entering his car about 2:30 pm after lawmen observed breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and dispersed a crowd.

While entering the vehicle, another car drove up with a group of men aboard, who opened gunfire hitting the now deceased, said the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit.

“The police team immediately intervened and went in pursuit of the vehicle with the gunmen. They were assisted by a second police unit. The getaway car eventually crashed and two men exited the vehicle firing at the police, however, they managed to escape. A further check was done of the getaway car, where the teen was found in the driver's seat with a firearm and one round,” CCU added.

It further reported that hours of searching the area for the other two men who escaped led to the recovery of a second firearm.

The 16-year-old boy remains in police custody as the investigations continue.