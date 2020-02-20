16-y-o twin sisters from Clarendon missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old twin sisters Jhanelle and Jhinelle Bryan, of Mitchell Town district in Clarendon, who have been reported missing since Thursday, February 20.

Both girls are of dark complexion, slim built and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that the sisters were last seen at home about 5:00 am.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jhanelle and Jhinelle is being asked to contact the May Pen Police Station at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of Jhanelle or Jhinelle were available at the time of this publication.