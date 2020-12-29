16-year-old Tanya Mitchell missing

ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 16-year-old Tanya Mitchell of Pineapple district, Ocho Rios, St Ann who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall, and is sporting a pink and grey braided hairstyle.

According to the police, Tanya was last seen at home about 6:30 pm wearing a black-and-white blouse, light blue ripped jeans and a pair of transparent slippers.

She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanya Mitchell is asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.