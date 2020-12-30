16-year-old drowns in Manchester hotel pool
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are probing this morning's suspected drowning of a 16-year-old at the Tropics View Hotel in Hatfield, on the outskirts of Mandeville.
The deceased has been identified as Kenmore Oshane Smith of Heartease District in the parish.
Police reports are that about 11:40 am, Smith was with his mother at the hotel where they were guests.
He reportedly went into the hotel's pool and got into difficulty.
He was assisted from the pool and rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kasey Williams
