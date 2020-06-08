167 more British travellers depart from Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A charter flight destined for London Heathrow left the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston with 167 British travellers this afternoon.

This is the third such flight arranged by the British Government.

The flight follows support from the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which says it has helped 4,785 people to return to the UK so far, after they were left stranded when several countries closed their borders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will continue to offer consular support to Britons in Jamaica,” the FCO tweeted this afternoon.



Earlier, it reminded travellers of the UK's mandatory 14-day self-isolation for most people arriving from abroad commencing today.

The requirement has sparked condemnation from the ailing aviation sector, which claims it could cost tens of thousands of jobs.

British residents and overseas visitors will have to comply with the 14-day self-isolation rules or face a £1,000 (US$1,250, 1,125-euro) fine or prosecution.

