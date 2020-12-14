16 beaches, 19 rivers to remain closed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixteen beaches and 19 rivers that were ordered closed by the Government in August are to remain shut as part of efforts to curtail the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared the information on social media a short while ago.
The prime minister did not say when the facilities will be reopened. The order is under the Disaster Risk Management Act.
The facilities include:
• Kingston and St Andrew – Bob Marley Beach; as well as Cane River Falls, Grove River, Hope River, and Cane River (Dallas)
• St Catherine – Hellshire Beach; and the Caymanas River/Nature's Paradise River
• Clarendon – Farquhar Beach; and Salt River and Cockpit River
• Manchester – Alligator Pond Beach; and the Alligator Pond River, Noisy River (Oxford River), and Gutts River
• St Elizabeth – Great Bay Beach;
• Westmoreland Bluefields Beach, Norman Manley Beach; and Sweet River
• Trelawny – Burwood Beach, Jacob Taylor, Half Moon Bay and Victoria/Charlott Beach
• St Ann – Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach, Fantasy Beach, and the Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach; and Little Dunns River.
• St Mary – Spanish Bridge River and Blue Hole River (Cascade)
• St Thomas – Yallahs River, Reggae Falls and Roaring River
• Portland – Winnifred Beach and Boston Beach
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy