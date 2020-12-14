16 beaches, 19 rivers to remain closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixteen beaches and 19 rivers that were ordered closed by the Government in August are to remain shut as part of efforts to curtail the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared the information on social media a short while ago.

The prime minister did not say when the facilities will be reopened. The order is under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The facilities include:

• Kingston and St Andrew – Bob Marley Beach; as well as Cane River Falls, Grove River, Hope River, and Cane River (Dallas)

• St Catherine – Hellshire Beach; and the Caymanas River/Nature's Paradise River

• Clarendon – Farquhar Beach; and Salt River and Cockpit River

• Manchester – Alligator Pond Beach; and the Alligator Pond River, Noisy River (Oxford River), and Gutts River

• St Elizabeth – Great Bay Beach;

• Westmoreland Bluefields Beach, Norman Manley Beach; and Sweet River

• Trelawny – Burwood Beach, Jacob Taylor, Half Moon Bay and Victoria/Charlott Beach

• St Ann – Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach, Fantasy Beach, and the Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach; and Little Dunns River.

• St Mary – Spanish Bridge River and Blue Hole River (Cascade)

• St Thomas – Yallahs River, Reggae Falls and Roaring River

• Portland – Winnifred Beach and Boston Beach