16 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica has recorded 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. This brings the total numbers to 790, of which 58 are active.

The new cases consist of 10 females and six males, ranging in age from two to 56 years. The cases were recorded in St Ann (two), Clarendon (one), St Catherine (three), Westmoreland (two), St James (four), Manchester (two), Portland (one) and Kingston and St Andrew (one).

Fourteen cases are imported, all of whom arrived on flights from the United States. Two have since repatriated. The two other new cases are contacts of imported cases.

Over the last 24 hours, Jamaica has also recorded 14 more recoveries, bringing the total to 693 recoveries.