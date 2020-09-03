16% voter turnout out up to 11 am

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has reported that 16 per cent of eligible electors voted up to 11:00 am at polling stations across the island.

There are 1,913,410 electors on the voters' List.

The voter turnout at 11:00 am during the 2016 General Election was 16.96 per cent (ECJ) noted.

Voting will continue until 5:00 pm today.