17-y-o ‘Pops’ of Kingston 13 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for seventeen-year-old Rohan Edwards, otherwise called 'Pops', a student of Gem Road, Kingston 13 who has been reported missing since Saturday, September 14.

Rohan is of brown complexion, slim build, about 4 feet 7 inches tall with several tattoos on his chest and arms.

Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Rohan was last seen at home dressed in a white merino, blue shorts and a pair of white slippers.

Anyone knowing Rohan's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at (876) 948-8243, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.