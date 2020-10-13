17-y-o Achanile Green missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Achanile Green, a student from Bounty Hall, Trelawny who went missing today.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 4 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from Wakefield police are that about 12:00 am Achanile was last seen at home dressed in a black blouse and black tights. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Achanile Green is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police Station at 876- 610-3283, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.