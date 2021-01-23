17-y-o Ashanti Hines of St Catherine missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashanti Hines of Welch Heights, Gordon Pen in St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, January 11.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet four inches.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Ashanti was last seen in her community about 4:00 pm, wearing a black blouse, black shorts and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Ashanti's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Ashanti was available at the time of this publication.