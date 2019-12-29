17-y-o Carlisha Anderson goes missing after restaurant visit

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Seventeen-year-old Carlisha Anderson, otherwise called 'Sheaka,' of Saigon district in Barrett Town, St James has been reported missing since Saturday, December 28.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Police reports are that Carlisha was last seen at a restaurant on Barnett Street in the parish about 6:00 pm, dressed in a multi-coloured blouse, pink tights and a pair of silver slippers.

Anyone knowing Carlisha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police Station at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Carlisha was available at the time of this publication.