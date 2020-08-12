17-y-o Celecia Smikle is missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Celecia Smikle of Brandon Hill, St Andrew who has been missing since Monday, August 10.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that Celecia was last seen at home about 7:30 am on Monday wearing an orange blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Celecia Smikle is being asked to contact the Stony Hill police at 876-942-2223, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.