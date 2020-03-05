17-y-o Charlon Rattigan of St Thomas missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Charlon Rattigan of Tawes Stewartfield district, Seaforth in StThomas who has been missing since Monday, March 2.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Police reports indicate that Charlon was last seen at home about 9:30 am.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Charlon's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police Station at (876) 982-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.