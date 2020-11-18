17-y-o Chavanese Hall missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Chavanese Hall of Wakeland Drive, Falmouth, Trelawny who has been missing since Monday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Chavanese was last seen at home dressed in a white blouse, black skirt, and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chavanese Hall is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.