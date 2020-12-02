17-y-o Jaden Dwyer missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Jaden Dwyer of Claremont Heights, Old Harbour, who has been missing since Saturday, November 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 3:30 pm, Jaden was last seen at home dressed in a red off the shoulder blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaden Dwyer is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at (876) 983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.