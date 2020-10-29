17-y-o Jahvon White is missing

ST ANN, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Jahvon White of Bethel Town, Discovery Bay in St Ann, who has been missing since Sunday, October 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police reports are that White was last seen at home about 11:00 am, dressed in black shirt, white pants and a pair of green-and-black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahvon White is being asked to contact the Discovery Bay Police Station at 876-973-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.