17-y-o Janice Pickering is missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Janice Pickering of Martha Brae, Trelawny, who has been missing since yesterday, October 19.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The police said Janice was last seen at home about 1:10 pm, wearing a light green dress and a pair of black and gold slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3222, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.