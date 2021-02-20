17-y-o Marquez McKoy reported missing

ST MARY, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Marquez McKoy of Lyndale Heights, Highgate in St Mary, who has been missing since Thursday, February 18.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about five feet eight inches tall.

Reports from the Highgate police are that about 6:30 pm, Marquez was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marquez McKoy is being asked to contact the Highgate Police Station at 876-994-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.