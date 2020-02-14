17-y-o Melissa Bartley missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Melissa Bartley of New Haven in St Andrew who has been missing since on Tuesday, February 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Melissa was last seen at home about 6:45 pm, wearing a pink blouse and a pair of blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melissa Bartley is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.