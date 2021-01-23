17-y-o Monieke Stewart of Clarendon missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 17-year-old Monieke Stewart of Content Street, Portland Cottage, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, January 18.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that Monieke left home about 9:00am on an errand and did not return. When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, distressed jeans and a purple and orange headband. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Monieke's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lionel Town police at (876)986-3233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.