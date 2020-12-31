17-y-o Nickoy Blake missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Nickoy Blake of Rivoli, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, December 29.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Nickoy was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickoy Blake is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.