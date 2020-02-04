17-y-o Rachel Tait of St Ann missing

ST ANN, Jamaica —An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Rachel Tait of Hazelwood district in Bamboo, St Ann who has been missing since Thursday, January 23.

Rachel is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Police reports are that Rachel was last seen at home about 7:00 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Rachel's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Bamboo Police Station at 876-972-6237, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.