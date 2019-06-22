17-y-o Rosemarie Hamilton reported missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Seventeen-year-old Rosemarie Hamilton of Market Street in Falmouth, Trelawny has been reported missing since Thursday, June 20.

Rosemarie is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports are that Rosemarie was last seen at home about 10:30 am dressed in a white blouse, white skirt and a pair of white slippers.

Anyone knowing Rosemarie's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station on 954-3271, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.