17-y-o Roxan Roswell missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Roxan Roswell of Trelawny Avenue, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11 who went missing yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 10:00 am, Roxan was last seen at home dressed in a white blouse and black-and-white shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roxan Roswell is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.