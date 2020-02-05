17-y-o Shannalee Northover of Brown's Town missing

ST ANN, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Shannalee Northover, otherwise called 'Pinky' of Wilberforce district in Brown's Town, St Ann who has been reported missing since December 2019.

Shannalee is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports are that Shannalee was last seen at a child care facility in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown

Anyone knowing Shannalee's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Brown's Town Police at 876-975-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shannalee was available at the time of this publication.