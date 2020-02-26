17-y-o St Catherine girl, Gabrielle Small, missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Gabrielle Small of Mizpah district, Glengoffe in St Catherine who has been reported missing since Monday, January 27.

Gabrielle is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Gabrielle was last seen at home about 9:00 am wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.