17-y-o St Mary student Demar Grant missing

ST MARY, Jamaica — Seventeen-year-old Demar Grant, a student of Albion Mountain in St Mary, has been reported missing since yesterday, Monday, May 20.

Demar is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Demar was last seen at home about 8:30 am wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone knowing Demar's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.