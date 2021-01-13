17-y-o Toni-Ann Gordon missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Toni-Ann Gordon of Pleasant View, Salt Spring in St James who has been missing since January 7.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Toni-Ann was last seen at home. When last seen she was wearing a green blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toni-Ann Gordon is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-8626, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.