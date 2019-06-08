17-y-o Trelawny girl goes missing in St James

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Seventeen-year-old Darnica Pinnock of Bunkers Hill in Trelawny has been reported missing since Friday, May 31.

Darnica is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Wakefield Police are that Darnica was last seen in St James. Her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Darnica Pinnock is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police at (876) 610-3282, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.