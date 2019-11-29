17-y-o boy charged with murder

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The St Andrew Central Police have charged a 17-year-old youngster for the Wednesday, August 14 murder of 24-year-old Javron Henriquez, otherwise called ‘Whiteman’, of a Red Hills, St Andrew address.

The 17-year-old is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports are that Henriquez was walking along the roadway with a friend about 1:24 am when they were approached by gunmen who opened gunfire at them, hitting Henriquez.

The police were summoned and Henriquez was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other person managed to escape unharmed.

An investigation was subsequently launched and the 17-y-o arrested and charged in relation to the incident, the police said.