17-y-o east Kingston girl reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventeen-year-old Britten Bess, of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17 has been reported missing since Tuesday, July 30.

Britten is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that Britten was last seen at home about 9:00 pm dressed in a blue blouse, blue jeans and pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Britten's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.