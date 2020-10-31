17-y-o facing gun charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police arrested a 17-year-old boy after he was found in breach of the Firearms Act following an incident in Merv Lane, St James last night.

The police said a team of officers were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men gathered at a bar. On seeing the police, the teen reportedly threw something a over a wall.

The police said a search was then conducted and a black Bersa Thunder 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was found.

The teen was taken into custody and the firearm and ammunition seized, the police said.

The incident occurred about 8:45 pm