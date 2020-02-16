17-y-o on firearm charge

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm during an operation in Mavis Bank, St Andrew on Friday, the police are reporting.

According to the police, about 9:30 pm lawmen were in the area when they saw the teen standing in the company of a group of men.

They were searched and a chrome Derringer pistol was found in the possession of the teen, the police said.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is to be announced at a later date.