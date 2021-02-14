17-y-o slapped with gun charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston teenager has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly shooting a man on Beach Road, 9 Miles, Bull Bay on Tuesday.

According to the police, about 8:30 am, the teen allegedly pounced upon the complainant and shot him several times before escaping on foot in the area.

The complainant was taken to the hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The teenager was later arrested and charged after a question and answer interview.