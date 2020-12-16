17-year-old Kishera Arscott missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kishera Arscott of Colouden district, Crooked River in Clarendon, who has been missing since December 12.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Kishera was last seen at home dressed in a white merino and burgundy tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishera Arscott is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at (876) 986-2208, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.