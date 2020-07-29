17-year-old Monique Brown missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Monique Brown, a ward of the State at the Granville Child Care Facility, Falmouth, who has been missing since Monday, July 27.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the police are that about 5:30 pm, Monique was last seen in Duncan's district in the parish wearing a white blouse, blue skirt and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Monique Brown is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.