17-y-o Santana Leslie missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Santana Leslie, a student of Hope Town Road, Kingston 6, who has been missing since Tuesday, February 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

The police said that about 6:00 pm, Leslie was last seen at home, however his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown and efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Santana Leslie is being asked to contact the Papine Police at (876) 927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.