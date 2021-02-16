172 of 468 new COVID cases recorded in Kingston & St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 468 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the island to 19,773.
The death toll remains at 378.
Of the newly reported cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said there were 170 males and 293 females with ages ranging from three months to 89 years. The genders of five of the cases are still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (172), St Catherine (75), Manchester (59), St James (29), Trelawny (25), St Mary (22), St Elizabeth (20), Clarendon (19), Westmoreland (12), St Ann (11), Hanover (10), Portland (eight), and St Thomas (six).
The country also recorded 49 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,684.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy