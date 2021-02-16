172 of 468 new COVID cases recorded in Kingston & St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 468 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the island to 19,773.

The death toll remains at 378.

Of the newly reported cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said there were 170 males and 293 females with ages ranging from three months to 89 years. The genders of five of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (172), St Catherine (75), Manchester (59), St James (29), Trelawny (25), St Mary (22), St Elizabeth (20), Clarendon (19), Westmoreland (12), St Ann (11), Hanover (10), Portland (eight), and St Thomas (six).

The country also recorded 49 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,684.