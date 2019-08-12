176 specialist math, science teachers available for jobs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is encouraging secondary school principals who are facing challenges finding mathematics and science teachers to contact The Mico University College and the Church Teachers' College for support in identifying suitable candidates from a batch of 176 graduates now available for employment.

The advisory comes against the background of the students having completed a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education under a scholarship programme initiated by the ministry in 2015.

The students specialised in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology or technical and vocation education

At the start of the programme, 240 scholarships were awarded to students preparing to enter teacher-training institutions to pursue the Bachelor in Education degree.

Under the special initiative, some institutions engaged students in an accelerated programme, which included two summer semesters. As a result, 176 students who have completed their programme of study are ready for employment. This includes 129 mathematics teachers; 14 physics teachers; eight chemistry teachers; and 25 biology teachers

The ministry said beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are bonded to serve the Jamaican education system for a period of five years.