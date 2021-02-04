177 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 177 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,250.

The death toll remains at 355.

Of the 177 newly reported cases, there were 78 males and 99 females with ages ranging from three to 96 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (64), Clarendon (33), St Catherine (30), St Ann (24), Manchester (eight), Hanover, St Mary (four each), Trelawny, Westmoreland (three each), St James (two), St Elizabeth and St Thomas (one each).

The country also recorded 37 additional recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,174.